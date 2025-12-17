Man answers door, is shot twice in a targeted incident in Manatee County: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said it is investigating a shooting after a person was shot after he answered his door.

MCSO said deputies responded to a residence at the 7000 block of Chatum Light Run around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim said a person came to his home and shot him twice after he answered the door.

MCSO said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies believe the victim was targeted and not a random act of violence.

MCSO said it is collecting evidence and working to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.