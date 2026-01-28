Space heaters could spark problems with your insurance coverage

TAMPA, Fla. — As temperatures drop, especially overnight, you might find yourself tempted to turn on a space heater. While using those heating sources comes with a well-known fire risk, it could also spark lesser-known problems with your insurance coverage.

"I look around, and I go wow," Patricia Freitag said, surveying what was left of her house after a space heater fire. "Just 5 minutes of your life can change things so drastically."

Freitag spoke with Susan Solves It last year after a space heater left her without a home. "I heard cracking, I went in and there were flames and smoke," she said.

Her insurance covered the damage caused by the space heater, but not everyone is as lucky.

"Absolutely," said Attorney Charles Gallagher III when asked if turning on a space heater could jeopardize homeowner's insurance coverage.

"Space heaters are notorious for causing fires; everyone hears about that and knows about that and insurance carriers are going to be careful to cover the claims and investigate claims," said Gallagher.

Gallagher worked in insurance litigation for years. While most homeowner's policies cover space heaters, he said you could run into problems if you use one as a primary, not secondary, heating source. He also warned that carriers will ask questions.

"Was it a new heater, was it a heater that was plugged into the wall as opposed to a power strip or an extension cord? They want to make sure it's being used pursuant to its instructions and if not that might be a basis for denial," Gallagher said.

Gallagher recommended reviewing your policy carefully.

"Things in there to be careful to look for would be a neglect exclusion,” said Gallagher. “Are you putting it in an area where it would otherwise be unsafe? Are you putting it near a fire source?"

It took months for Freitag to get back to her home. While the insurance money she received helped, it didn’t cover everything she lost.

"It's heartbreaking," she said.

If your insurance denies your claim, your only options could be mediation or taking your carrier to court, underscoring why it’s so important to protect yourself before plugging in a space heater.



