Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal hinges on disputed county funding source

TAMPA, Fla. — A debate is brewing among Hillsborough County commissioners over whether a voter-approved tax fund can be used to help finance a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium, as the team pushes forward with plans to build a new ballpark on the campus of Hillsborough College.

The Rays have committed to covering 50% of the cost of a new stadium, but the source of the remaining funding, potentially more than $1 billion, remains unresolved.

The Rays have suggested the remaining 50% could come from some or all of the following sources:



the Tourist Development Tax 6th Cent

future CIT revenue that exceeds the initial estimated annual growth rate, reallocated sports facility dollars, or unallocated dollars, with no transportation or public safety projects impacted

Community Redevelopment Agency property tax increment revenue generated by new development in the Drew Park CRA and a potential extension of the CRA, which expires in 2034

Community Development Districts authorized by the City of Tampa

the Westshore Hotel/Motel Special Assessment Fee as authorized by the City of Tampa

the Florida Sports Development Program as authorized by Florida Statutes

infrastructure from CDBG-DR funds to address stormwater deficiencies in the area

facility rent charges and/or ticket surcharges

investment earnings

and other potential sources such as a new Entertainment District Retail Use Tax or a new Rental Car Surcharge as may be identified in future negotiations

One funding source under consideration and drawing a lot of conversation is the Community Investment Tax, or CIT, a voter-approved half-cent sales surtax that finances general government, public safety, and educational facilities in Hillsborough County.

I spent the day reviewing county records and was present at the Hillsborough County Commission meeting in February when commissioners held their first discussion about Rays stadium funding. A clear difference of opinion emerged.

Commissioner Wostal raised concerns about using CIT dollars for the project.

"We promised everyone on the public record that the CIT numbers would be ineligible for the use of the new public facilities. We have not even begun to collect that tax, and here is a suggestion that we already deceive the taxpayers that we made a promise to no less than 2 years ago," Wostal said.

Tampa Bay Rays

Commissioner Boles echoed those concerns, pointing to commitments made to public safety agencies during the CIT renewal campaign.

"In 2024, Hillsborough firefighters were the tip of the spear in advocating for the renewal of the CIT specifically due to the lagging needs in the identified problems and issues with having funding for fire stations and response times out there identified in their master plan," Boles said.

Commissioner Hagan, however, argued the deal cannot move forward without CIT funding.

"I truly understand the concerns of Commissioner Wostal and Boles when it comes to CIT funding, but again, I want to be very honest and transparent. This agreement does not happen without CIT funding," Hagan said.

WFTS

According to the county's website, the CIT fund is broken down by municipality, with 74.4% of collections allocated to Hillsborough County from this December through December 2041 allocated across several categories. Transportation and Public Works is set to receive $1.34 billion for projects, including the Lithia Pinecrest congestion relief effort, bridge repairs, and sidewalk repairs. Public Safety is allocated $487.3 million, and Public Utilities receives $180 million for projects such as stormwater infrastructure.

At the center of the debate is the $597 million designated for Public Facilities. Of that amount, 91% is reserved for community facilities: a category that includes tournament sports facilities and capital maintenance and repairs for Steinbrenner Field, Benchmark Arena, and Raymond James Stadium.

Commissioner Wostal pointed to how the funding source was written into the ballot language.

"The ballot language was written as public facilities so the county would not own any future professional stadiums, end quote. That is the professional legal guidance that we sought from our county attorney that was offered to us to indicate that my motion put forward was unnecessary," Wostal said.

Commissioners are expected to meet with county leaders next month as the stadium negotiations continue. We will bring you the latest as more details about the funding plans become available.



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Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.