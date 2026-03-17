Seffner man sentenced to life for trying to kill Hillsborough deputy: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Seffner man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms plus 105 years for attempting to kill a Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy during a 2025 arrest.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Logan Williams fled a home after cutting his 87-year-old grandmother with a knife and later rammed a marked patrol vehicle, injuring the deputy and a civilian employee. Deputies had been attempting to stop Williams with stop sticks and block his exit.

"When you target the very men and women who risk their lives to protect our community, we will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law," said State Attorney Suzy Lopez. "Thanks to the work of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners, this defendant will never walk the streets again."

A jury convicted Williams on multiple charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a weapon, aggravated battery, and aggravated fleeing to elude.