Tampa Bay patients are sharing their experiences with sky-high ER bills, unexpected fees, and medical debt with our I-Team.

This investigative report examines the crushing cost of medical care and the options available to patients.

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 1

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 1

Free-standing emergency departments are becoming more common, but some patients say they were blindsided by bills they never expected. One patient told our I-Team he was billed $35,000 after a precautionary visit following a bat encounter.

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 2

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 2

Patients are noticing unexpected "facility fees" — costs typically associated with hospital visits — even when they never set foot in a hospital. Our I-team looks at how these fees highlight a trend of hospital systems buying out independent doctors’ offices and what this means for patients.

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 3

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 3

A South Tampa mom dropped her family's health insurance seven years ago — and says she hasn't looked back. Tampa Bay 28 compares self-pay costs to insurance prices at local hospitals.

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 4

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 4

A Tampa Bay area man battling a rare blood cancer says his insurance company blocked him from getting the medication that was helping his symptoms. The insurer told him he still owed nearly $7,700 out of pocket — even after the drug manufacturer had already paid nearly $9,000 toward his first prescription. Our I-Team explains the little-known insurance industry practice called a co-pay accumulator.

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 5

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 5

Tampa doctors say they are also as frustrated as patients with insurance red tape. Our I-Team is meeting with physicians who ditched the traditional insurance model in favor of "membership medicine."

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 6

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 6

1 in 3 Americans with health insurance still has medical debt, according to The Commonwealth Fund. Now a nonprofit organization called “Undue Medical Debt” is working to help thousands of patients all at once. Our I-team is speaking to a woman who says a surprise piece of mail helped with her mounting bills.

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 7

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 7

A man already fighting an aggressive brain tumor also battles his insurance company to get a potential life-saving surgery. Our I-Team was present when he was informed his bills would be covered. The cost amounted to nearly a million dollars. This patient is not the only person who had their denial reversed once our I-Team got involved. Our investigators look at the role of the media in these denial reversals.

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 8

Your Money, Their Medicine: Part 8

Tampa Bay 28 shares the comments of local patients who are dealing with insurance denials, surprise fees, and medical debt. You can reach out to our investigators to share your story here.