FDA issues Class 1 recall for cheese products contaminated with Listeria bacteria

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — The Ambriola Company has recalled a handful of select cheese products that were distributed nationwide after routine testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
According to a release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the company also recalled other cheese products that were processed at the same facility in West Caldwell, New Jersey, out of caution.
The recall was originally announced in November. Then on Jan. 6, the FDA issued a Class 1 recall on the products. Class 1 recall is "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," the FDA said
No illnesses have yet been reported from these products
The products were distributed to nationwide retail stores and distributors between Nov. 3 and Nov. 20, and include the following:
|Retail Product (Exact Weight)
|Expiration Dates
|Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated 4 oz. cup
|05/03/26, 05/10/26, 05/17/26
|Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 8 oz. cup
|04/06/26, 04/11/26, 04/12/26, 04/15/26, 04/17/26
05/05/26, 05/06/26, 05/07/26, 05/10/26
05/12/26, 05/14/26, 05/17/26
|Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano 6 oz. cup
|03/04/26, 03/12/2026
|Member’s Mark Pecorino Romano 1.5 lb. Bag
|03/25/26, 03/30/26, 04/05/26
|Grated Product Sold by the Pound
|Expiration Dates
|Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano
|03/04/26, 03/06/26, 03/11/26, 03/13/26
|Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano
|02/28/26, 03/04/26, 03/11/26
|Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano
|03/11/26
|Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag
|03/03/26, 03/12/26
