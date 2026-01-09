Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FDA issues Class 1 recall for cheese products contaminated with Listeria bacteria

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — The Ambriola Company has recalled a handful of select cheese products that were distributed nationwide after routine testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

According to a release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the company also recalled other cheese products that were processed at the same facility in West Caldwell, New Jersey, out of caution.

The recall was originally announced in November. Then on Jan. 6, the FDA issued a Class 1 recall on the products. Class 1 recall is "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," the FDA said

No illnesses have yet been reported from these products

The products were distributed to nationwide retail stores and distributors between Nov. 3 and Nov. 20, and include the following:

Retail Product (Exact Weight)
Expiration Dates
Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated 4 oz. cup
05/03/26, 05/10/26, 05/17/26
Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 8 oz. cup
04/06/26, 04/11/26, 04/12/26, 04/15/26, 04/17/26
05/05/26, 05/06/26, 05/07/26, 05/10/26
05/12/26, 05/14/26, 05/17/26
Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano 6 oz. cup
03/04/26, 03/12/2026
Member’s Mark Pecorino Romano 1.5 lb. Bag
03/25/26, 03/30/26, 04/05/26
Grated Product Sold by the Pound
Expiration Dates
Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano
03/04/26, 03/06/26, 03/11/26, 03/13/26
Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano
02/28/26, 03/04/26, 03/11/26
Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano
03/11/26
Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag
03/03/26, 03/12/26

