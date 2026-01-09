FDA issues Class 1 recall for cheese products contaminated with Listeria bacteria

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — The Ambriola Company has recalled a handful of select cheese products that were distributed nationwide after routine testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

According to a release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the company also recalled other cheese products that were processed at the same facility in West Caldwell, New Jersey, out of caution.

The recall was originally announced in November. Then on Jan. 6, the FDA issued a Class 1 recall on the products. Class 1 recall is "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," the FDA said

No illnesses have yet been reported from these products

The products were distributed to nationwide retail stores and distributors between Nov. 3 and Nov. 20, and include the following:



Retail Product (Exact Weight)

Expiration Dates

Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated 4 oz. cup

05/03/26, 05/10/26, 05/17/26

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 8 oz. cup

04/06/26, 04/11/26, 04/12/26, 04/15/26, 04/17/26

05/05/26, 05/06/26, 05/07/26, 05/10/26

05/12/26, 05/14/26, 05/17/26

Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano 6 oz. cup

03/04/26, 03/12/2026

Member’s Mark Pecorino Romano 1.5 lb. Bag

03/25/26, 03/30/26, 04/05/26



Grated Product Sold by the Pound

Expiration Dates

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano

03/04/26, 03/06/26, 03/11/26, 03/13/26

Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano

02/28/26, 03/04/26, 03/11/26

Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano

03/11/26

Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag

03/03/26, 03/12/26

