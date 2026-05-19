Puppy rescued from hot car in Lady Lake, owner arrested

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Lady Lake Police arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges after rescuing a puppy locked inside a hot car at a shopping center.

Officers responded to the 5 Below parking lot on U.S. Highway 27/441 around 2:30 p.m. on May 16 after a report of a dog in distress. They found a black puppy inside a vehicle parked in direct sunlight with windows barely cracked. Outside temperatures exceeded 92 degrees, and the dog was panting heavily, crying, and scratching at the windows.

Police determined the car was not running, and the interior was extremely hot. Officers unlocked the vehicle, removed the puppy, gave her water, and placed her in an air-conditioned patrol car. The dog quickly drank an entire bottle of water and recovered after being removed from the heat.

“Our officers acted quickly and compassionately to save this puppy from a potentially deadly situation,” said Chief Steve Hunt. “We are grateful for the vigilance of the citizen who called 911 and for the care shown by the officers who responded. Leaving an animal inside a vehicle in Florida heat, even for a short time, can quickly become fatal.”

The owner, identified as 26-year-old Yeneese Morejon, was taken to the Lake County Jail. Lady Lake Police reminded residents that vehicle interiors can surpass 110 degrees within minutes, even when outside temperatures are in the low 90s, and pets should never be left unattended without proper cooling and supervision.