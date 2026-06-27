Before opening its doors, a Tampa restaurant is now a donation hub for Venezuela earthquake relief

TAMPA, Fla. — Arepas Maita in Tampa is collecting supplies for victims of the earthquake in Venezuela before the restaurant even opens its doors.

With its grand opening still days away, owner Paola Bordon turned the empty restaurant into a donation center almost immediately after learning about the devastating earthquakes.

Speaking in Spanish, Bordon told Tampa Bay 28 Annette Gutierrez that they are sending diapers, baby formula, medicine for seniors and children, and tools to help clear the rubble.

In less than a day, volunteers filled two truckloads with donations. Bordon said they are hoping to send six truckloads to Miami before the supplies head to Venezuela.

People collecting donations said rescue crews are working with limited heavy equipment and medical supplies, making recovery efforts even more difficult.

Lisbeth Lopez has a lot of family in Venezuela — and luckily, they are okay — but her heart goes out to them.

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Speaking in Spanish, Lopez said it is heartbreaking to watch the devastation in her home country.

She added that the political, economic, and social issues have left the people deprived of so much.

Lopez said the hardest part is knowing people remain trapped beneath the rubble, crying out for someone to rescue them.

WFTS

Norma Reno is the founder of Comandito Tampa, a local Venezuelan advocacy group. She is currently on Margarita Island in Venezuela.

"We felt it, but nothing happened here. And I thought it was just a simple earthquake, but when I started seeing the pictures and the TV news and all that. Oh my gosh, you know, it's a horrible situation," Reno said.

Reno said power outages, limited internet access, and water shortages are making an already difficult situation even worse.

WFTS

She said some volunteers from Tampa have even been unable to travel to Venezuela because they could not obtain the permits needed to enter the country.

"This is a crime against humanity - when you don't permit other people to come, other countries to come and help your people that are, you know, dying there, because they are dying," Reno said.

WFTS

Reno encourages anyone who wants to donate money to ensure they give through a legitimate relief organization.

Locally, Venezuela USA Foundations is also collecting supplies in Tampa. And nationally, you can find more ways to help, here.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.