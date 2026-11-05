Shooting at Citibank corporate campus sparked by $2,500 debt & threat made hours before gunfire, sheriff says

BRANDON, Fla. — Lunchtime at the Citibank corporate campus in Brandon took a frightening turn Wednesday when a gunman crashed through a gate and opened fire, killing a longtime employee.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the attack started over a $2,500 debt and a threat made hours before the shooting.

Investigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jacob Pearson of Orlando. The woman killed was 41-year-old Leanne Selman of Palm Harbor, a Citi employee of nine years.

"She wasn't able to get away quick enough, and she paid with her life," Chronister said.

The sheriff said Pearson had threatened Citi after receiving a court summons over a delinquent $2,500 debt. He read aloud the words Pearson used in that threat.

"Unless you want me to go over there with my AR-15, my bulletproof vest, and my insanity, you mf and cancel this court case. Do you understand me? There are only an hour and three minutes away, so the last thing you want to do is f with me," Chronister said.

Citi security alerted law enforcement, but by the time deputies arrived, the sheriff said the attack was already unfolding.

"The supervisor hears gunshots. The security officer says, 'Courtyard, courtyard,' and hangs up the phone," Chronister said.

The sheriff said Pearson crashed through a gate, got out with a rifle and shot Selman. He then moved into the cafeteria. There were about 3,200 employees on campus.

"All the employees there heard the gunshots, saw what was happening, and they immediately either ran off campus or went to find some place to hide and secure to try to save their own lives," Chronister said.

The sheriff said Pearson was carrying 90 rounds of ammunition, but he was stopped in less than a minute by Citi security employee and Marine veteran John Fraley.

Images from afterward show how frightening it was, with belongings left everywhere as people ran.

"Some of them, their glasses fell off. Some of them ran out of their shoes, but they were concerned with one thing, and that one thing was saving their own life yesterday," Chronister said.

One Citi employee described the moment they realized the danger was real.

"Heard at least one gunshot go off, and that's when I knew that this was, you know, it's not a drill. This is, this is like really happening," the employee said.

I asked safety expert Ernie Williams what people should do in a moment like this — whether to stop for a phone or keys, or just go.

"One of my favorite sayings, if you want to win a gunfight, don't be in one," Williams said.

Williams, founder of Go to Green, said the bigger question should be answered before an emergency: Where are your exits, and where will you go?

"When I walk into a building, I know where the exits are, and I point it out. Tell my family, hey, grab ahold of me. We're going. We're not going to stay," Williams said.

He said workplaces should practice for these moments just as they practice for fires, because panic can make even simple decisions harder.

"Have a plan. Talk the plan over with your family and make sure that everybody's prepared for the worst," Williams said.

Citi said it is not going to force employees back to the campus Monday or in the immediate future. The company said its focus right now is supporting Selman's family and the thousands of Tampa employees who went through the attack.

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