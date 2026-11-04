GUILTY: Man accused of dumping woman's body in McKay Bay found guilty

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury finds man accused of killing a 47-year-old woman and dumping her body in McKay Bay guilty.

Robert Kessler, 74, was arrested in 2021 for the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Crone-Overholts’ body was discovered by a fisherman in Nov. 2021.

Tampa Police arrested Kessler, who is accused of murdering Crone-Overholts in his home where she was staying in 2021.

On Nov. 4, the jury found Kessler guilty of murder in the second degree and abuse of a dead human body.

Kessler had no reaction when the verdict was read, according to a Tampa Bay 28 photojournalist at the courthouse.

Kessler was his own attorney in the murder case, the State Attorney’s Office said.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder conviction.