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Is Florida turning purple again? Democrats make key gains despite Republican statewide election wins

Republicans held Florida's key statewide races, but Democratic gains in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have experts asking whether the state is turning purple again.
Republicans won Florida's statewide races, but Democratic gains in Tampa Bay have experts asking if the state is turning purple again.
Is Florida turning purple again? Democrats make key gains despite Republican statewide election wins
Annette Listens
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TAMPA, Fla. — A blue wave swept through much of the country — but Florida told a different story.

Is Florida turning purple again? Democrats make key gains despite Republican statewide election wins

While Republicans still came out on top in key statewide races, Democrats made notable gains that experts say could reshape the state's political future. Even as Republicans won the state Senate and governor's races, Democrats won in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties — prompting some to describe Florida as purple.

"So what we are seeing with Florida is more that — not necessarily that we're blue but maybe turning more purple, which is kind of a combination," said Kirsten England, a political expert and University of South Florida professor.

Florida may not have followed the national trend, but Democrats did make gains in some key races. England said the results parallel the national mood.

During the last election cycle, President Trump won in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. This time, Democrats made picked up momentum in those same areas.

Statewide, Republicans still won the governor's and U.S. Senate races, with Byron Donalds narrowly defeating David Jolly and Ashley Moody defeating Angie Nixon.

Byron Donalds Defeats David Jolly

"I don't think there's any other state that can say that, given all the carnage that was inflicted last night," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "We've built up a record of achievement. We've earned trust from a number of our voters that even in the worst situation that you can imagine politically."

But Democrats say the results show the state could be becoming more competitive.

"When you look beyond the top of the ticket, Florida Democrats made some truly significant gains last night. We netted 15 seats in the Florida House, shattering the Republican supermajority," Florida Democratic Party Board Chair Nikki Fried said.

Even with a redistricting map that gave Republicans an advantage, Democrats still held on to key congressional seats — including District 14, where Kathy Castor defeated Mike Beltran.

The close races suggest voters weren't necessarily voting along party lines. England said they were focused on the issues that matter most to them.

"We are looking at the issues that are at hand instead of just going and voting down a ticket, which is fantastic, which means that we are really looking at what's important to us and to our communities when we are going out to vote," England said.

England said voters' frustrations with the current administration — and rising everyday costs — could be playing a role.

"Grocery prices have been extraordinarily high. We constantly see new tariffs. We are seeing our gas prices at $5 a gallon, and that is hurting the everyday person. And when you're trying to figure out, can I feed my family or paying my rent, that's really going to decide how your vote is going to go," England said.

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