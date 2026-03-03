Tell the Tampa Bay Rays what YOU think of proposed Ballpark at Tuesday meeting

TAMPA, Fla — If you've looked over the renderings for the new ballpark the Tampa Bay Rays want to build in Tampa, you may have thoughts, maybe you want to change or add a few things. Tonight is your chance to make your voice heard!

Tampa Bay Rays leadership will kick off one of three public meetings on Tuesday to answer questions, give updates and gather feedback on the project.

"I’m very cautiously optimistic," said Michael Lortz, a baseball fan and writer.

Understandably so, the Tampa Bay area has been down this road before and talks about a new ballpark somewhere in the region have been going on for quite some time. But, Lortz hopes this time it’s for real.

“Most important is a new stadium. Point period," said Lortz.

The Tampa Bay Rays leadership has now turned to the fans and students of Hillsborough College to help shape its final design. Lortz sat down with Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Erik Waxler last month when the Rays announced a detailed fan survey.

“What’s important, I think, is accessibility. Both financial accessibility and transportation accessibility," said Lortz.

The new ballpark is being proposed on the property where Hillsborough College currently is, off Dale Mabry, near I-275. That checks off the transportation accessibility box for Lortz.

“Tickets that are not way overpriced, have a couple of cheap sections, family-friendly sections, family-friendly food concessions," would help check off the financial affordability box, according to Lutz. "But then at the same time, you can have a place for some corporate meetings, or have your high-end experience.”

Lutz said when it comes to baseball fans, they’re diverse and they each deserve a place in the new ballpark.

We found John Magurno waiting to grab autographs outside the New York Yankees spring training complex, which would be a hop, skip and a jump away from the new ballpark. He thinks the new location is more centralized for fans.

“We’ve got the football stadium here. We have minor league Yankees here. I’d like to see the Rays come over here, I’d go to a lot more games," said Magurno.

The current stadium plan includes a partnership with Hillsborough college which would improve facilities, expand workforce development, and create curriculum and internship opportunities for more than 45,000 students, according to the Tampa Bay Rays, which reinforces the site as a key driver of regional growth, according to leadership.

Click here for more information on the Rays Ballpark proposal.

See meeting dates and times below:

Tuesday March 3rd

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hillsborough Community College – Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd. Tampa

Tuesday, March 10

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hillsborough Community College – Dale Mabry Campus

Dale Mabry Student Services Auditorium (DSTU 111)

4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd. Tampa

Tuesday, March 10

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Jefferson High School Auditorium

4401 W. Cypress St. Tampa

Wednesday, March 11

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Skills Center

5107 N. 22nd St. Tampa, FL 33610



