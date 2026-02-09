Rays seek fan input as plans for new ballpark continue to take shape

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are taking another step toward a possible new ballpark and are asking fans to help shape it.

The team has launched a detailed fan survey to gather feedback on design, amenities, and seating options for a proposed new stadium. The Rays have been searching for a new ballpark for more than a decade and say fan input will help shape future plans.

The survey follows the release of new renderings for a proposed stadium and mixed-use development on the Hillsborough College campus.

Longtime Rays fan and writer Michael Lortz said he is cautiously optimistic the latest plans could eventually become reality.

“I get optimistic with every stadium rendering but I put the word cautiously because we lead the league in stadium renderings," Lortz said.

A significant portion of the survey focuses on ticket pricing, asking fans to evaluate dozens of seating options and season ticket packages.

Lortz said affordability will be key for many fans.

“Tickets that way over prices. Have a couple of cheap sections, family-friendly sections, family-friendly food concessions.”

This is not the first time the Rays have surveyed fans about a potential new stadium. In November 2023, the team administered a similar questionnaire while plans for a new ballpark in St. Petersburg were being discussed.

This time, the survey places greater emphasis on the game-day experience, including upgraded concessions, family and kids' zones, social gathering spaces, technology such as video boards, and transportation access.

The proposed site at Hillsborough College would place the stadium across from Raymond James Stadium and near the New York Yankees spring training complex. Nearby, fans like autograph seeker John Magurno said the location makes sense.

“We’ve got the football stadium here. We have minor league Yankees here. I’d like to see the Rays come over here," said Magurno.

The survey does not address how the stadium would be funded. The project is estimated to cost more than $2 billion.

Lortz said financing has long been a challenge for stadium efforts in the Tampa Bay area.

“I think the new owners have the savy, the know how, and the connections to get this done of course our big obstacle in Tampa has always been funding.”

The Rays say additional public meetings are planned in the near future and emphasize that all concepts presented in the survey are hypothetical and for research purposes only.



