All northbound lanes of I-75 closed in Thonotosassa after fatal crash: FHP

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — All northbound lanes of I-75 from Fletcher Avenue to Morris Bridge Road are closed after a fatal crash in Thonotosassa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the crash was reported at around 6:03 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of 7:30 a.m. on March 3, all northbound lanes remain shut down.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.