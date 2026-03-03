Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

All northbound lanes of I-75 closed in Thonotosassa after fatal crash: FHP

Fatal Thonotosassa crash
Florida Highway Patrol
Fatal Thonotosassa crash
Posted

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — All northbound lanes of I-75 from Fletcher Avenue to Morris Bridge Road are closed after a fatal crash in Thonotosassa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the crash was reported at around 6:03 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of 7:30 a.m. on March 3, all northbound lanes remain shut down.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Florida veteran served in Gulf War loses citizenship fight, fears deportation

A Florida veteran who served in the U.S. Marines during the Persian Gulf War has lost his federal court case in his decade-long fight for U.S. citizenship — and now faces deportation to a country that may no longer claim him.

Florida veteran served in Gulf War loses citizenship fight, fears deportation

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.