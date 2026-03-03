All northbound lanes of I-75 closed in Thonotosassa after fatal crash: FHP

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — All northbound lanes of I-75 from Fletcher Avenue to Morris Bridge Road are closed after a fatal crash in Thonotosassa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
FHP said the crash was reported at around 6:03 a.m. on Tuesday.
As of 7:30 a.m. on March 3, all northbound lanes remain shut down.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
