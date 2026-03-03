Demonstrations continue across Tampa Bay following strikes that killed Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei

TAMPA, Fla. — Emotions are running high across Tampa Bay following the strikes in Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's supreme leader.

This weekend, Iranian Americans gathered in downtown Tampa to celebrate, hoping the moment would mark a turning point for their country. At the same time, protesters in St. Petersburg criticized the conflict, drawing comparisons to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez has been listening to people on both sides of the issue all weekend.

Ali Abdel-Qader, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Tampa Bay, told Gutierrez on Saturday that he is concerned about what comes next.

"I'm scared for our future as a global community," Abdel-Qader said.

Iranian American Amir Ardebily told Gutierrez on Monday that he has conflicting emotions but believes the action was necessary.

"It's extremely sad and emotional. Nobody likes war, nobody wants war, but this is a cancer that needs to be taken out, and that's what they did," Ardebily said.

Ardebily said he lost family members during the Iranian Revolution of 1979 and was later forced to join the Iranian military. He said living in Iran was simply too dangerous, ultimately leading him to leave and come to the U.S.

"They will kill you. They have no problem killing you. If they kill you for not wearing a hijab, if they kill you for expressing your opinion, imagine if you try to make a movement, have a revolution. I mean, you're dead," Ardebily said.

Ardebily said he views the actions taken by the U.S. and Israeli military as a rescue mission for people already dying at the hands of the Iranian government.

"For us this was more like a liberation operation and that's what President Trump promised and he kept his promise. And a lot of Iranians were pro this," Ardebily said.

Protesters on Monday, however, said America needs to stay out of foreign affairs, especially since the country has its own problems from social issues to aggressive immigration policies.

"There’s been a lot of injustice during our lifetime and it’s really manifesting in a lot of ways all this year and last year. So we’re here to oppose imperialism abroad - quite simply. And right now that’s taking place in Iran and Venezuela just to name a few countries," said Adrian Santiago, a demonstrator who is protesting a war in the Middle East.

Protesters also pointed to rising gas prices as evidence that the cost of war is already being felt at home, arguing the focus should instead be on helping Americans.

"American taxpayers and this government is clearly wasting the resources we send to Washington and also toying with American lives, and people around the country are suffering the consequences, and we’re responsible and complicit," said Santiago.

People on both sides said they will keep making their voices heard until they see change.

