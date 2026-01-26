Sarasota childcare facility using statewide movement to show why early learning is crucial

The Children's Movement of Florida is designating Jan. 26 as "All in for Early Learning Day." It's a day to recognize an early learning educator in your child's life, or to simply shine light on early education for kids.

If you spend just a few minutes at Baby Fox Academy in Sarasota, you can see the magnetic tiles connect, the shapes align and the imagination take over.

“Who knows, we probably have the future president of the United States in here playing with shaving cream or playing in the dollhouse. You never know," said Laurie McCracken, the owner of Baby Fox Academy.

The first five years of life are absolutely crucial, as they shape who these tiny humans will become.

“We know that 90% of a child's brain is fully developed by the time they're 5, so by the time they're going off to kindergarten, 90% of what's going to be there for the rest of their lives is already formed and connected," McCracken said.

It’s why McCracken says it’s vital that high-quality programs and teachers are supported and in place for kids during those years. She said early learning impacts everyone.

"Businesses are starting to really take notice and understand that childcare and early learning programs are a workforce issue, but also they want to ensure that the future they're going to get someday has a good, solid foundation. They see the value in high-quality programs and really understand why they have a stake in it," she said.

She’d also like to see an increase in voluntary pre-kindergarten funding for providers across the state. For the year, after barely being able to pay their teachers, McCracken said they’re left with about $10,000 to cover the rest.

“So that's leaving us less than $10,000 to pay for materials and supplies and operational expenses, rent, liability insurance, all of the things that a lot of people don't take into account," said McCracken.

McCracken hopes this statewide All in for Early Learning movement catches on and pushes more people to get involved in their community with local providers and families.

There are ways you can take part in the day, too, and recognize an early childhood educator. Click here to learn how.

And while it may be too late to do it this year, it may be a good idea to get a head start for next year.

You can hold an event or even request a proclamation by asking your mayor or county commission to formally declare Jan. 26 as All in for Early Learning Day in your community by clicking here.



Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She's invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City, helping you find affordable childcare, and improving our roads.

