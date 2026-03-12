Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Toddler rescued from locked vehicle in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Police said a toddler was accidentally locked inside a car with keys inside on March 2.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) police shared video of a child being rescued from a locked car.

JSO said a toddler was accidentally locked inside a car with keys inside on March 2.

Police arrived and used special tools to pop the door open. The child was safely removed from the vehicle in about 10 minutes, JSO said.

