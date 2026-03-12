VIDEO: Toddler rescued from locked vehicle in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) police shared video of a child being rescued from a locked car.
JSO said a toddler was accidentally locked inside a car with keys inside on March 2.
Body camera video from Jacksonville police
VIDEO: Toddler rescued from locked vehicle
Police arrived and used special tools to pop the door open. The child was safely removed from the vehicle in about 10 minutes, JSO said.
Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US
The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.
Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US