VIDEO: Toddler rescued from locked vehicle in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) police shared video of a child being rescued from a locked car.

JSO said a toddler was accidentally locked inside a car with keys inside on March 2.

Body camera video from Jacksonville police

VIDEO: Toddler rescued from locked vehicle

Police arrived and used special tools to pop the door open. The child was safely removed from the vehicle in about 10 minutes, JSO said.