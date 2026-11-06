Gulfport stormwater upgrades could take 170 years as city searches for funding

GULFPORT, Fla. — Almost two centuries is how long it could take to fix stormwater flood issues in Gulfport, according to local experts, but now the City of Gulfport is working to speed up that timeline.

"A little surprising sometimes…I'm like I gotta walk through water to get to my car," said Jill Brock.

Watch report from Casey Albritton

Gulfport seeks millions for flood fixes

Brock said many streets in Gulfport flood easily. She sent videos showing what roads look like with a normal rainstorm.

"When you hear on the news it's a heavy rain, you're like, alright, gotta keep my eyes…gotta be prepared. Gotta be prepared and aware," said Brock.

Ashley Wix, who lives in Gulfport, has also noticed the flooding issue and said it's gotten worse since Hurricane Helene.

"It floods just in a small rain, usually. It seems all of our drains are clogged. It doesn't have anywhere to go; it's just really old and not substantial enough to carry the weight of our growing community," said Wix.

Stantec did a report showing that it would take roughly 170 years for Gulfport's stormwater system to be updated with the current funding in place.

Stantec leaders said the projects aimed at reducing flooding would cost about $85 million.

"I feel like the infrastructure should have been something that had more attention in the past and leading up to now…instead of saying, 'Uh oh, let's do something,'" said Wix.

Now the city is looking at other funding options through state appropriations, federal and state grants and other programs. The public works director said city council will discuss funding options in February.

"It's so important for the future to do that…we have to start right now, or it's too late," said Wix.

Brock said she wants to see flooding solutions sooner rather than later.

"I would love to know that everyone stays safe and this place stays the little paradise that we love," said Brock.