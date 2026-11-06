Woman accused of posing as contractor, defrauding Pinellas County victim of $5K

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is accused of posing as a licensed contractor and taking $5,000 from a Pinellas County victim for work that was never started, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies said Angel Manoguerra, 57, provided estimates for drywall work while claiming to be a licensed contractor and operating under two businesses, Salty Blondes Construction and Dumps and GLK Construction Company.

According to investigators, the victim paid Manoguerra $5,000 to complete the work, but the project was never started.

PCSO said records from the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board showed Manoguerra had never been a licensed contractor.

Investigators said the money provided by the victim was instead spent on personal expenses.

The victim spent about seven months trying to get the work completed or recover the money, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Manoguerra made excuses before eventually stopping communication with the victim.

Manoguerra was arrested on a charge of scheme to defraud and booked into the Pinellas County Jail without bond.

The Florida Attorney General's Office recommends consumers get multiple written estimates before hiring a contractor, verify licensing and insurance and carefully review contracts and payment schedules.

Consumers can verify contractor licenses through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and check additional local licensing requirements with county officials.