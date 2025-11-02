28 Floridians were evacuated from Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa: Governor's Office

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 28 Floridians were evacuated from Jamaica after being stranded there following Hurricane Melissa.

The Governor's Press Office said the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) began rescue efforts on Oct. 31.

The rescue flights departed from Jamaica earlier today and landed at Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Saturday, the Governor's Office said.

“Today’s operation in Jamaica brings stranded Floridians home in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. I am grateful for the efforts of our emergency management officials and partners who worked to make this happen,” Governor DeSantis said.