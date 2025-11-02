Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

28 Floridians were evacuated from Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa: Governor's Office

DeSantis
Chris O'Meara/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the Tampa Electric Company offices in Tampa, Fla.
DeSantis
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 28 Floridians were evacuated from Jamaica after being stranded there following Hurricane Melissa.

The Governor's Press Office said the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) began rescue efforts on Oct. 31.

The rescue flights departed from Jamaica earlier today and landed at Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Saturday, the Governor's Office said.

“Today’s operation in Jamaica brings stranded Floridians home in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. I am grateful for the efforts of our emergency management officials and partners who worked to make this happen,” Governor DeSantis said.

"I know how important it is."

A Tampa woman created a list to help families find food during a possible SNAP funding lapse. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills spoke with Kas Miller about the inspiration behind her project.

Tampa woman creates list to help families find food during possible SNAP funding lapse

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.