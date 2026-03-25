5 displaced after Highlands County house fire: HCFR

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Spring Lake destroyed a home Monday afternoon, displacing five adults.

Highlands County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. to U.S. 98, west of the Dollar General store, where the structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

highlands county fire rescue

Additional resources were called to the scene, and crews prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the property. The Red Cross was contacted to assist those displaced.

highlands county fire rescue