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$1,000 reward offered after dead hammerhead shark found without fin, tail: FWC

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John Yanchoris
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FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reports officers responded to Juno Beach in Palm Beach County on March 15, after reports of a dead hammerhead shark washed ashore with its fin and tail removed.

According to the FWC, "great hammerhead sharks are prohibited from harvest in state waters."

FWC officers urge anyone with information about this incident to please call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

In addition, a $1,000 reward is being offered via the Wildlife Alert Program for information leading to an arrest.

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