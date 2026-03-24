2 students, 1 adult injured in stabbing at a Florida middle school: Walton Co. deputies

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — The Walton County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said two students and one adult were injured in a stabbing at a Florida middle school on Tuesday morning.

WCSO said deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at Walton Middle School in DeFuniak Springs shortly before 7:30 a.m. on March 24.

According to deputies, a suspect, a Walton Middle School student, was detained a block from the school following the incident.

The report said two students and one adult were transported with injuries.

Deputies said they are actively investigating the stabbing and classes at Walton Middle School were canceled for the rest of the day.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.