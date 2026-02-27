525 illegal gambling machines seized after 2-day sting in Florida: AG

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Friday the seizing of over 500 illegal gambling machines after a two-day sting.

Officials seized 525 in total stand-up slot machines, PC slot machines, tabletop machines, coin-push machines, and fish table machines, as well as $190,000 in illicit proceeds across 39 locations, according to preliminary results shared by the Office of the Attorney General.

"Unlawful gambling operations often play a role as the financial backing behind criminal networks," AG Uthmeier said. "These illegal casinos fuel organized crime, prostitution, and other illicit activities. Florida will see a major statewide crackdown on illegal gaming in 2026. If you’re running an illegal operation, don’t roll the dice; shut it down now."

The joint operation involved the Gaming Control Commission, the Office of Statewide Prosecution, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The illegal gambling machines were located in "restaurants, bars, gas stations, sham arcades, and standalone illegal casinos—some unmarked and some masquerading as other businesses such as nail salons and beauty supply stores," according to the Office of the Attorney General's news release.