Frederick Douglass statue unveiled in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A new statue of Frederick Douglass now stands in St. Augustine’s historic Plaza de la Constitución, marking the site of his 1889 speech and honoring his lasting legacy.

Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled the statue Monday as part of Florida’s commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.

“Today, I was proud to unveil our newest statue honoring abolitionist, author, and statesman Frederick Douglass,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “A devout Christian, he dedicated his life to fighting for equality of all people under the law. Douglass was guided by the same belief that we hold dear today: Our rights are given to us by God, not government. You can visit his statue in the Plaza de la Constitución, near the site where Douglass once addressed Floridians in St. Augustine.”

Douglass visited Florida’s First Coast in 1889 as part of a national tour, speaking to large crowds in Jacksonville before traveling to St. Augustine.

The plaza, in continuous use since the 1500s, is surrounded by landmarks such as the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, Trinity Episcopal Church, the Government House, and Flagler College. The statue ensures Douglass’s presence in the heart of a historic Florida space.