Missing Jacksonville man rescued after being buried alive in quicksand

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Andrew Giddens, who went missing from Jacksonville, was found alive, stuck shoulder-deep in mud on private property after days of searching.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office first located Giddens’ abandoned vehicle on Monday, prompting aerial searches and property checks coordinated with Vulcan Materials Company. Employees later spotted him near a borrow pit, camouflaged by mud and grass, but were unable to reach him due to unstable ground.

Deputies said multiple fire and rescue departments responded, using ladders, pallets, and backboards to safely access and dig Giddens out. He was freed around 8:30 p.m. and flown to a trauma center in critical condition.

Authorities say no charges will be filed due to his mental health and encourage anyone in crisis to call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.