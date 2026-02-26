Low visibility for drivers crossing Alligator Alley due to smoke conditions

OCHOPEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said travelers crossing Alligator Alley in South Florida should expect low visibility due to smoke from a large brush fire.

FHP said all lanes remain open but drivers should be prepared for smoky conditions along Alligator Alley between mile markers 65 and 85 in Collier County.

The National Weather Service in Miami posted on social media the smoke from the fires had reduced visibility to near zero Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke is reducing visibility to near zero along Alligator Alley this afternoon from the National Wildfire in Collier county. Use extreme caution between MM 76 and MM 80. Southerly winds will continue to push smoke across the highway the rest of the day. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/i550HMKOVK — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 25, 2026

The 25,000-acre brush fire started on Monday in the Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida.

FHP is advising drivers who might need to cross Alligator Alley to:

DRIVE WITH LIGHTS on low beam. High beams will only be reflected off the fog and impair visibility even more. Your lights help other drivers see your vehicle, so be sure they all work. Keep your windshield and headlights clean, to reduce the glare and increase visibility.



SLOW DOWN and watch your speedometer before you enter a patch of fog.



WATCH OUT for slow-moving or stopped vehicles. Open you window a little and listen for traffic you cannot see.



REDUCE THE DISTRACTIONS in your vehicle. Turn off the radio and keep your cell phone down. Your full attention is required.



USE WIPERS AND DEFROSTERS for maximum visibility. Sometimes it is difficult to determine if poor visibility is due to fog or moisture on the windshield.



USE THE RIGHT EDGE of the road or painted road markings as a guide.



BE PATIENT avoid passing and/or changing lanes.



SIGNAL TURNS well in advance and brake early as you approach a stop.



DO NOT STOP on an Interstate or heavily traveled road. You could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision. If you must pull off the road, signal, then carefully pull off as far as possible and turn your hazard lights on.