AAA announces another rate reduction for Florida policyholders

FLORIDA — The American Automobile Association (AAA) announced another round of rate reductions for Florida policyholders.

Since January 2025, the Auto Club Group (ACG) has received regulatory approval for three separate rate decreases for auto insurance policies and one for home insurance, all of which are now in effect.

AAA said the reductions lowered auto premiums by more than 15% and home premiums by 5%, generating more than $70 million in annual savings statewide.

In October, the ACG filed a fourth round of rate reductions for Florida auto policies. If approved, those adjustments would take effect in January 2026 for new business and March 2026 for renewals.

The filing follows Progressive's announcement that its Florida auto policyholders will receive a credit in 2026 and State Farm's announcement that it has filed a 10% auto insurance rate cut for Florida customers.

“AAA is proud to be part of the positive shift in Florida’s insurance market,” said Jennifer Pintacuda, president of AAA's Florida-based insurance providers. “As the claims environment becomes more predictable, we’re able to pass meaningful savings along to our members, delivering more affordable coverage when it matters most. And we’re not done yet. As market conditions continue to improve, AAA expects to extend this rate relief into 2026 and beyond.”

AAA-branded insurance in Florida is provided through two state-based companies: Auto Club South Insurance Company (ACSIC) and Auto Club Insurance Company of Florida (ACICF). The two companies, owned by The Auto Club Group, offer auto and home coverage to AAA members across the state.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories.