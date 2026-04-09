Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

AG Uthmeier opens investigation into ChatGPT, OpenAI

OpenAI
Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with random binary data, March 9, 2023, in Boston.
OpenAI
Posted

FLORIDA — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Florida is opening an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT.

In a social media post on X, AG Uthmeier cited concerns about OpenAI's activities have hurt kids and endangered Americans. He referenced the shooting at FSU that happened in April 2025.

"OpenAI's Chat GPT has also been linked to criminal behavior," said Uthmeier. "We've also learned that ChatGPT may also have been used to assist the murderer in the recent mass school shooting at Florida State University."

Uthmeier said he believes AI should help advance and support mankind, not lead to its demise.

View AG Uthmeier's full statement below.

Why are commercial car washes able to operate as the Tampa Bay area continues to deal with drought?

Tampa Bay 28 heard from many people on social media who wonder why commercial car washes are still allowed to operate under drought-related water restrictions. Anchor Heather Leigh went out to find the answer.

Why are commercial car washes able to operate as the Tampa Bay area continues to deal with drought?

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.