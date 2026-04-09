AG Uthmeier opens investigation into ChatGPT, OpenAI

FLORIDA — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Florida is opening an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT.

In a social media post on X, AG Uthmeier cited concerns about OpenAI's activities have hurt kids and endangered Americans. He referenced the shooting at FSU that happened in April 2025.

"OpenAI's Chat GPT has also been linked to criminal behavior," said Uthmeier. "We've also learned that ChatGPT may also have been used to assist the murderer in the recent mass school shooting at Florida State University."

Uthmeier said he believes AI should help advance and support mankind, not lead to its demise.

View AG Uthmeier's full statement below.

Today, we launched an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT.AI should advance mankind, not destroy it. We’re demanding answers on OpenAI’s activities that have hurt kids, endangered Americans, and facilitated the recent FSU mass shooting.Wrongdoers must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/vRVCqIYKnB — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 9, 2026