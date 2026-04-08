VIDEO: Florida school bus crashed into train with 29 children onboard, driver bypassed warning lights: SCSO

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida school bus driver has been arrested on child endangerment charges after she bypassed a train crossing and was clipped by an oncoming train.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash happened on April 2.

Video from a bystander shows the school bus with 29 children and an adult on board crossing the train tracks and being clipped in the back by the crossing train. Lights are seen flashing in the video.

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Florida school bus driver arrested after crash with train: SCSO

The arrest affidavit said the on-board video from the bus showed the bus proceeding over the tracks while a woman's voice, believed to be the driver, said, "Not gonna stop for a train," while her head moved back and forth.

The bus driver, Yvonne Hampton, was arrested and charged with 29 counts of endangering children and 1 count of endangering an adult.

“Trains don’t sneak up on people, folks. It was poor judgment and that is what led to this arrest,” Sumter County Sheriff Pat Breeden said.

No students were injured, SCSO said.