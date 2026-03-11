AG Uthmeier threatens removal of Mayor Castor, claims TPD is violating Florida state law

TAMPA, Fla. — Attorney General James Uthmeier threatened to remove Mayor Jane Castor from office if she does not comply with Florida law, claiming Mayor Castor is forcing "sanctuary policies" on Tampa police.

In a statement posted on X, AG Uthmeier claimed the Tampa Police Department "enacted policies concerning the implementation of its agreement with ICE." Uthmeier claimed the "sanctuary policy" violates state law that requires law enforcement to cooperate with ICE.

Mayor Castor is forcing sanctuary policies on the Tampa Police Department, which violates Florida law.These policies must be reversed immediately, or there will be consequences. pic.twitter.com/Z8SfRu9vFT — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) March 11, 2026

According to AG Uthmeier, Mayor Castor has until March 31, 2026, to reverse the policies referred to in the statement.

"Failure to do so will risk the enforcement of all applicable civil penalties, including removal from office by the Governor," AG Uthmeier said in the statement.

Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to Mayor Castor's office but has yet to receive a statement.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills will be following this story. We will bring you continuing coverage as this story develops.