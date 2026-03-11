Hurricane Milton insurance claim deadline approaching: What homeowners need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — Homeowners affected by Hurricane Milton have until April 9 to file or reopen supplemental insurance claims, and an attorney is warning that waiting too long could cost them.

Hurricane Milton generated more than 385,000 insurance claims totaling more than $5.6 billion in losses.

Under state law, the deadline to reopen or file any supplemental insurance claims related to damage from the storm, which made landfall on Oct. 9, 2024, is April 9.

The window to file these additional claims was once three years, giving homeowners time to discover new damage while rebuilding. Insurance reforms passed in 2022 and 2023 cut that period in half, to just 18 months.

Tampa insurance attorney David Murray said homeowners who are still in the middle of rebuilding should not wait until construction is complete to file.

"If you're in the process of building your home right now, and you say, hey, once I get done with it, then I'll take that final contractor's bill and submit it and ask for it to be paid — if you don't do that before the 18-month deadline, you could have a rude awakening when you get there in the claims adjustment process, because your insurance company might say, hey, the deadline's passed to supplement your claim, your claim was closed. So, you're forgoing those insurance benefits," Murray said.

Murray recommends filing a supplemental claim now if you anticipate any additional damage or costs tied to Hurricane Milton.

Also, homeowners have 5 years from the date the damage occurred to file a lawsuit against their insurer.



