POLK COUNTY, Fla. — This morning, about 130 female veterans boarded a special flight of Honor to Washington, D.C., marking the largest all-women veterans flight ever in the state of Florida.

The day began early as the veterans gathered for breakfast, sharing hugs and telling stories of their military service. Veterans from different branches and generations came together, united by their commitment and experiences.

WATCH full report by Keely McCormick

Historic all-women's honor flight takes off from central Florida

One of the veterans, Adele Higgins, served in the Army for 24 years as a JAG officer before retiring in 2003. She reflected on how far women in the military have come.

“It’s critical. I don’t think the military can survive without women. Women do everything today. When I first came into the Army, women were really constricted from combat duties and that’s changed. Women can do any job that they’re physically and educationally qualified for,” Higgins said.

Another veteran, Dottie Gelenik, who joined the Air Force at just 20 years old, said the trip is about connection.

Gelenik said, “To me this is going to be the highlight of my life, because I’m meeting other veterans with like experiences, challenges, and support, and it’s very important for us to support each other and lift each other up.”

The group is scheduled to visit memorials in Washington, D.C., built to honor the service of women in the military. For many, this will be their first time seeing these monuments.

“I think it’s always amazing to go to monuments. I feel a little choked up even thinking about it and being surrounded by other women who’ve been through the same thing. Some women older, some women younger, I’ve met women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, which is well after I retired, so I really admire what they’ve done,” Higgins said.

Organizers emphasized that the mission is about recognition and providing a welcome home that some of these women never received.

The flight is expected to return to Lakeland Linder Airport around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening. There will be a public welcome home celebration. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.



