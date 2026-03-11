BBB gives Buc-ee's an 'F' rating, citing 88 complaints

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gave Buc-ee’s an “F” rating because the business received and failed to respond to 88 complaints, according to the BBB’s website.

The BBB Houston office said complaints date back to 2019 and include allegations that customers cannot easily contact the Texas-based company because no phone number is listed on its website and online inquiries “often go unanswered.”

According to the BBB, some complaints alleged customers were unable to get refunds or resolve billing issues, including one that said a customer who bought $17 worth of items but was charged $82.69 had trouble reaching a manager or the corporate office for help.

Another complaint listed said a customer was double-charged for an item and allegedly never received a response after contacting the company multiple times.

The alert also said multiple customers reported poor or rude customer service.

The BBB listed Buc-ee's, Ltd. as “not BBB accredited,” but reiterated businesses are under no obligation to seek accreditation, and some businesses are not accredited because they have not sought or applied for it.

The BBB’s rating system ranges from A+ to F and is based on factors like complaint history, transparency and how businesses respond to complaints, according to the non-profit organization.