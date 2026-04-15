Alligator Alley wildfire has burned 1,700 acres, 60 percent contained: FFS

COLLIER COUNTY, FLA. — More than 1,700 acres of woodland have been scorched by a raging brush fire near Alligator Alley, officials said.

The Picayune Strand State Forest wildfire in Collier County is currently 60 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service (FFS).

The wildfire has burned a total of 1,733 acres, since it began on Monday.

The FFS had 30 personnel on scene and 75 resources to battle the fire, agency officials said.

There are also two helicopters and two air tankers making drops on the blaze.

Evacuations were still in place for the following streets: Stable Way, Newman Drive, Barton Gilba Drive, Benfield Road and Le Buffs Road.

Evacuations have been lifted for Forest Glen Community.

Residents are urged to continue to report any wildfire sightings in their area to the proper authorities.

For further updates, follow @FFS_Caloosahatchee on X/Twitter.