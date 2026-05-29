Florida lawmakers pass budget proposal, plan now heads to DeSantis for approval

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers passed the roughly $114.5 billion state budget proposal after negotiations stretched into a special session.

The spending plan is about $500 million smaller than the current year’s $115.1 billion budget. Republican leaders say it is a restrained, balanced proposal that keeps state spending in check while investing in schools, health care, public safety, infrastructure, Everglades restoration, water projects and citrus recovery.

The House and Senate finished the budget on Tuesday, with the vote passing on Friday. The plan now heads to Gov. DeSantis, who will have a few weeks to review it before having the final say.

The House and Senate finished the budget Tuesday, triggering the constitutionally required 72-hour cooling-off period before lawmakers can vote.

DeSantis has already signaled he will take lawmakers’ support for his agenda into account when reviewing local spending items.



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Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.

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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.