New tools to show impact of Governor's new property tax reform proposal

FLORIDA — Starting Monday, lawmakers will return to Tallahassee for another special session, this time focused on property taxes.

Governor Ron DeSantis has unveiled a proposal to phase out property taxes on homesteaded properties beginning next year. His plan would start by exempting the first $250,000 of a homestead’s value and end with the full elimination of property taxes by 2030.

The Governor’s Office has launched a “Save Our Homes” tax calculator, allowing residents to enter their address and see how much they might save under the proposal.

The Hillsborough County Property Appraiser is also developing a property tax estimator to show the impacts of the Governor’s plan alongside other proposals being considered.

Critics argue the cuts could drastically affect funding for services supported by property taxes, such as schools and local government operations. The Florida Policy Institute released maps estimating annual losses of up to $5 billion for school districts under the $250,000 exemption, and $8.59 billion if property taxes are fully eliminated by 2030.

Lawmakers will review the proposal and its potential impacts during the special session.



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