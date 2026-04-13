Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Santa Rosa County

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Santa Rosa County.

FDLE said Adriana Hernandez was last seen in the area of the 6400 block of Bruce Lane in Milton, Florida. Officials believe she may have traveled to Georgia.

Hernandez is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet and 1 inch tall.

Authorities said Hernandez had been missing since April 7. The case was upgraded to an Amber Alert due to an ongoing investigation.