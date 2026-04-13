Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Santa Rosa County

amber alert hernandez.png
FDLE
amber alert hernandez.png
Posted

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Santa Rosa County.

FDLE said Adriana Hernandez was last seen in the area of the 6400 block of Bruce Lane in Milton, Florida. Officials believe she may have traveled to Georgia.

Hernandez is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet and 1 inch tall.

Authorities said Hernandez had been missing since April 7. The case was upgraded to an Amber Alert due to an ongoing investigation.

Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams has the latest on how Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning major student reassignments and school closures for the 2027-28 school year.

Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.