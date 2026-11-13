Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old last seen in New Smyrna Beach: FDLE

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it has issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old last seen in New Smyrna Beach.

Fayren Morris was last seen in the 1300th block of Washington Street and could be with Ra’kim Edwards. FDLE said Ra’kim has the tattoos of the word “Lala” on his right shoulder, “Boy” on his left forearm, “C.O.D.” on his right forearm, and a sleeve on his right arm which states “C.O.D. Boy.”

They may be in a 2016, gray Acura TLX, FL tag number FDMA64. FDLE said they could be traveling to the Deland area.

FDLE advises anyone with information to contact FDLE or the New Smyrna Beach Police Department at 386-424-2000 or 911. Do not approach if located.