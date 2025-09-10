Arrests made in shooting of FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard: Officials

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) confirmed arrests in connection to the shooting of a Florida State University football player late last month.

The Seminoles linebacker was shot on Aug. 31. GCSO said deputies responded to reports of a shooting near 16th Ave and Havana Heights Apartments in Havana, Florida. Authorities said Pritchard was then transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

On Wednesday, multiple agencies, including Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil, Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford, along with representatives from Tallahassee Police Department, United States Marshalls Service, and Florida State University Police Department are holding a press conference to announce arrests related to the shooting.

This is a developing story.