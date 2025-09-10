Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arrests made in shooting of FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard: Officials

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Seminole linebacker Ethan Pritchard walks to the stadium before an NCAA college football game between Florida State and Duke, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted
and last updated

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) confirmed arrests in connection to the shooting of a Florida State University football player late last month.

The Seminoles linebacker was shot on Aug. 31. GCSO said deputies responded to reports of a shooting near 16th Ave and Havana Heights Apartments in Havana, Florida. Authorities said Pritchard was then transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

On Wednesday, multiple agencies, including Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil, Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford, along with representatives from Tallahassee Police Department, United States Marshalls Service, and Florida State University Police Department are holding a press conference to announce arrests related to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

