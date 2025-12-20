Missing Child Alert issued for Jacksonville 12-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child alert for Isaiah Edwards, 12.
Edwards was last seen in the area of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Staples Mills Drive in Jacksonville, FDLE said.
He is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket, grey uniform shirt and khaki pants.
He might be carrying a black Nike backpack, FDLE said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.
