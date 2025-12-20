Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Missing Child Alert issued for Jacksonville 12-year-old boy

Isaiah Edwards
FDLE
Isaiah Edwards
Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child alert for Isaiah Edwards, 12.

Edwards was last seen in the area of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Staples Mills Drive in Jacksonville, FDLE said.

He is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket, grey uniform shirt and khaki pants.

He might be carrying a black Nike backpack, FDLE said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Tampa Bay mother grieves the loss of her oldest son, who died in a DUI crash

Police said the 19-year-old who was on a motorcycle was struck and killed by an impaired driver.

Tampa Bay mother grieves the loss of her oldest son who died in a DUI crash

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.