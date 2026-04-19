Boat fire in Venice injures woman and child, cause under investigation: VFR

VENICE, Fla. — A woman and a five-year-old boy suffered serious burns in a boat fire Sunday afternoon near the Marina Park Boat Ramp in Venice.

Authorities said the incident happened a little after 1:15 p.m. when Venice Fire Rescue (VFR) responded to reports of a fire near the Historic Venice Train Depot and the Intracoastal Waterway. The female passenger described the event as an "explosion" onboard.

The boy was flown to a Tampa hospital, and the woman was taken by ambulance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Two other passengers, a 15-year-old boy and a man in his 40s, were uninjured.

The vessel was recovered and towed to the boat ramp. The boat ramp remains open.