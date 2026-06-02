Senate property tax changes approved, heads to voters on November ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Both chambers of the Florida Legislature have approved the constitutional amendment to expand the homestead exemption, sending the bill up to the voters to decide in November.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Forrest Saunders said lawmakers approved House Joint Resolution (HJR) 1-F on Tuesday.

On Monday, Florida lawmakers returned to the Capitol for a three-day special session on property taxes.

The proposal would create a new $150,000 homestead exemption in 2027 and raise it to $250,000 in 2028 for homeowners who establish permanent Florida residency by the end of 2026. The exemption would then increase with inflation. Lawmakers would also be directed to establish a process allowing counties, municipalities and school districts to expand the exemption further, potentially eliminating homestead property taxes entirely.

If passed by Florida voters, homeowners will have access to a $150,000 homestead exemption beginning on January 2027.



Share Your Story with Forrest



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.

Contact Forrest Saunders First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.