Erin Brockovich unveils tool tracking AI data centers

FLORIDA — AI data centers are spreading across the country, and Erin Brockovich is putting them on the map for public review.

The environmental activist, best known for her fight against Pacific Gas and Electric, has introduced an interactive mapping project identifying existing, proposed, and in-progress AI data centers, including several in Florida. The platform allows residents to flag concerns about energy usage, water demand, noise and transparency in operations.

Thousands of entries have already been collected nationwide, revealing trends in development and local disputes tied to AI infrastructure. In Florida, notable sites include a planned facility on former phosphate mine land and another on the grounds of a retired power plant.