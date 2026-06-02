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Over 1,600 child predators and human traffickers arrested in Florida since February 2025: AG Uthmeier

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier
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FLORIDA — Florida state leaders are touting human trafficking efforts, but urge residents and visitors to the area to remain vigilant ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier said over 1,600 child predators and human traffickers have been arrested since February of last year.

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, the U.S. Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Unit has issued a notice that major events can create a concentrated demand for licit and illicit services and human trafficking.

State leaders are urging residents and visitors to stay vigilant and report suspected human trafficking to the hotline at (855) FLA-Safe.

Uber said it will equip drivers with materials and signs to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover

Clearwater Beach businesses say teen takeovers are now costing them money. On Sunday night, a 17-year-old was injured during a takeover that broke out in gunfire.

Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover

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