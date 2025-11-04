Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Christian and Bridget Ziegler sue the City of Sarasota and 2 detectives

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
SARASOTA, Fla. — Christian and Bridget Ziegler have filed a lawsuit against the City of Sarasota and two detectives for “deliberate and egregious violations” of their constitutional rights, according to court documents.

The Sarasota Police Department launched an investigation into Christian in 2023, who was the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida at the time, over a sexual assault allegation. Detectives did not come up with enough information to charge Christian with a crime.

Christian was voted out of his position as GOP chairman in 2024. Bridget, his wife, was a Sarasota County School Board member and a co-founder of the conservative activist group Moms for Liberty. She said she was forced to resign from her role at the Leadership Institute during the investigation.

Ziegler Lawsuit Against Sarasota by Tampa Bay 28

The couple is seeking compensatory damages for attorney’s fees and lost wages, as well as punitive damages for “mental anguish, pain and suffering, and humiliation and embarrassment.”

