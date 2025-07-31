Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

DeSantis declares Aug. 1 as 'Hulk Hogan Day in Florida'

Hulk Hogan Day in Florida
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Hulk Hogan waves an American flag at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Hulk Hogan Day in Florida
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Aug. 1, 2025, will be declared “Hulk Hogan Day in Florida."

DeSantis said all Florida and U.S. flags are to be flown at half-staff in Tallahassee and at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds in Pinellas County on Friday.

The Florida resident and professional wrestler Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, died on July 24 of this year.

DeSantis announced "Hulk Hogan Day in Florida" on Thursday, just hours after officials released information about the wrestler's cause of death.

"His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the 'Hulkster' was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today," DeSantis said in the release. "He was a true Floridian through and through."

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.