Gov. DeSantis pitches puppy mill crackdown in Florida

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a bill for the 2026 legislative session aimed at cracking down on abusive puppy mills and strengthening animal welfare standards in Florida.

The plan would direct the Department of Agriculture to create ethical breeding best practices and have the Department of Business and Professional Regulation license breeders so the state can hold them accountable for inhumane conditions, such as overcrowded cages, lack of water, excessive breeding and exposure to extreme weather.

The proposal would also establish a statewide hotline for reporting breeder abuse, require pet stores to provide space for shelter adoptions before selling commercially bred dogs, and add consumer protections to prevent families from being misled by financing schemes or inaccurate veterinary health certifications.

DeSantis says the effort will help reduce shelter overcrowding and euthanasia while increasing transparency in the marketplace.

The package would also include tougher penalties for people who abuse or torture animals in front of minors.



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns.

