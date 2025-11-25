Justice Department investigates Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, and Aquatica for disability discrimination

FLORIDA — The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando, and Aquatica Orlando to determine whether the parks are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by discriminating against guests with disabilities.

The probe, led by the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, focuses on allegations that United Parks & Resorts Inc., which owns or licenses the parks, bans some visitors from using certain walkers known as rollator walkers. Complainants said they cannot access the parks without their rollators, and the only alternative offered would require mobility aids unsuitable for their conditions and come with additional costs.

“The ADA protects every American from disability-based discrimination in places of public accommodation, including theme parks,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We are committed to upholding our federal civil rights laws so that no guest is denied access or charged more because of a disability.”

“Every year, millions of people from around the world travel to Florida to visit our theme parks,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida. “No one should ever be denied equal access to public accommodations based on disability. Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all individuals with disabilities are guaranteed their rights under the ADA.”

The Justice Department said anyone who believes they have faced discrimination at the parks can file a complaint online or call the ADA Information Line at 1-800-514-0301.

This is an ongoing investigation.