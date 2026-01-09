DeSantis administration unveils early test results on baby formulas, raising new concerns

BARTOW, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis' administration is putting a spotlight on infant formula safety Friday in Bartow, where the Florida’s MAHA Commission plans to unveil early test results raising new concerns about what’s in some baby formula.

According to the commission, lab testing of 24 formulas found arsenic or other potentially harmful substances in 16 of them.

Those findings largely mirror a recent Consumer Reports investigation, which tested 41 powdered formulas sold nationwide. About half contained potentially concerning levels of at least one contaminant. Things like arsenic, lead, PFAS, BPA, or acrylamide. The other half showed low or no detectable levels, pointing to safer options already on store shelves.

The state’s announcement also comes as the formula industry faces renewed scrutiny. In December, the FDA expanded ByHeart’s recall to include every formula the company has ever produced. Not long after Consumer Reports released its findings, federal regulators announced a new initiative aimed at tightening oversight of infant formula.

Florida commission members are expected to use the results to argue that even heavily regulated products can be vulnerable to environmental and manufacturing risks. Expect them to push for stronger testing standards, greater transparency, and federal action to reduce exposure risks for infants who depend on formula as their main source of nutrition.



